Florida woman loses ear over alleged stolen vape pens, alcohol

The woman’s ear was unable to be re-attached, deputies said.
Credit: Bay County Sheriff’s Office
Macy Regan and Dixie Stiles.

CALLAWAY, Fla. — One Florida woman is missing a piece of her ear after getting into a fight over alleged stolen vape pens and alcohol, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

Macy Regan, 23, was attending a Fourth of July party in Callaway, Florida, when a fight involving several men broke out in the yard, deputies said. She then attempted to leave the party to walk back home, which was a few doors down the street.

As she was leaving, 18-year-old Dixie Stiles confronted her and accused her of stealing alcohol and vape pens, deputies said.

Regan then reportedly pulled out a 9MM handgun from her waistband, but Stiles was able to shove it away — a fight then ensured between the two Florida women. As they were fighting, deputies said Regan bit the top of Stiles’ ear off.

Stiles’ ear was unable to be re-attached, deputies said.

Both women face charges and an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

