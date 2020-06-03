Authorities say a 63-year-old central Florida woman is accused of submitting false voter registration information that switched the party affiliations of voters without their knowledge.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said Cheryl A. Hall turned herself in to authorities on Thursday. She's charged with 10 felony counts of submitting false voter information.

Hall worked for an organization that helps register voters. Deputies say Hall submitted the forms to the Lake County Supervisor of Elections Office, which flagged them because they included incorrect information.

Some forms changed voter registration from Democrat or no party affiliation to Republican.

WKMG reported Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays said his office received 119 voter applications on March 4 that appeared to be fake.

Hays estimated up to 30 voters' party affiliations were changed, and 10 people filed complaints with his office.

