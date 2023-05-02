Tallahassee woman accused of throwing wine at Rep. Matt Gaetz during wine festival

She was charged with battery on an elected official.

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — A Tallahassee woman was jailed after she was accused of throwing wine on Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz over the weekend at the wine and food festival in Miramar Beach, Florida.

Selena Chambers, 41, is accused of intentionally throwing a glass of wine at Gaetz after also shouting obscenities at him, the Walton County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies responded Saturday, April 29, to Miramar Beach and were able to place Chambers under arrest.

Chambers faces two battery counts, one of which is considered a felony because it involves an elected government official. Her bond was set at $1,000 and she was released the next day.

According to CBS News, Chambers told deputies she tripped and spilled her drink on Gaetz. However, witnesses reported telling authorities she was seen throwing her drink.

CONFIRMING: Our agency responded to an incident at an event in Miramar Beach Saturday involving Representative Matt Gaetz.



A 41-year-old Tallahassee woman, Selena Chambers, was arrested after it was found she intentionally threw a glass of wine at Representative Gaetz after… pic.twitter.com/c7RpAmwYZl — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) May 2, 2023

A police report says Gaetz was not hurt during the interaction, the news outlet said. Gaetz called the woman a "leftist wino" in a video released following the weekend.

"I will never allow the safety of Northwest Floridians to be compromised," he said in a statement on Twitter. "I will be pressing charges against this individual in order to uphold the civility our community deserves. Thank you to the Walton County Sheriff’s office for taking swift action."

Gaetz said the drink landed on him and another man he was speaking to at the time, causing harm to the community.