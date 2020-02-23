FORT MYERS, Fla. — All eyes are on the Southwest Florida Eagle Camera.

That's because Harriet and M15 have a new egg.

It comes after eagle watchers mourned the death of E14, the pairs' eaglet.

The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife Inc. said rat poison was found in the liver tissue of the eaglet. The rehabilitation clinic said rat poison prevents blood from clotting normally and can kill animals when they eat a toxic amount.

When E14 broke its wing, the blood couldn’t clot so the eaglet basically bled to death, Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife Inc Executive Director Alison Charney Hussey told NBC2.

The clinic said it isn’t uncommon for hawks, eagles, owls and other predators to hunt and kill rodents that were poisoned and pass it down the food chain. The clinic said Harriet and M15 had probably also eaten the poison but it didn’t affect them as badly because of their size.

This year, Harriet laid two eggs. One never hatched and then E14 died suddenly in mid-January.

You can read more about the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife Inc. on its website.

