Sarasota health department working on new vaccine booking system and drive-thru site

Sarasota officials hope to make getting a COVID vaccine a little easier.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota Department of Health officials are hoping to have a change of scenery for their COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

“As we receive more vaccines in the community, we will have more and more vaccine clinics,” Steve Huard, a spokesperson the Department of Health in Sarasota County, said.

Right now, seniors 65 and over can get their COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Sarasota County health building on Ringling Blvd. It’s a walk-up clinic.

"We are currently working with Sarasota County on a drive-thru plan,” Huard said.

The exact location for their first drive-thru site hasn’t been decided on, but Huard says it’s likely to be more mid-county. He says the hope is to have enough vaccine supply to open multiple drive-thru sites across Sarasota.

"We'll be moving our operation to a drive-thru situation as soon as possible,” Huard said.

But before they can change the way they administer vaccines; they need more supply. Huard says they are waiting on another shipment from the state.

"The more vaccines we get into the community, the greater we’ll be able to develop that schedule,” Huard said.

The drive-thru clinic Sarasota is working on is likely to look like Manatee County's operation at Bennet park in Bradenton.

"When you come to the center, you stay in your vehicle, and you follow the signs and cones to get vaccinated,” said Manatee County EMS Chief James Crutchfield.



Chief Crutchfield said their drive-thru site is running smooth and the response has been positive.

“This has probably been one of the most rewarding parts of my job this year,” Chief Crutchfield said. “Everybody who has received the vaccine is so grateful and it really is a humbling experience.”

Just like many other counties, you need an appointment to get a shot. As both Manatee and Sarasota began rolling out its vaccines, many people were left frustrated over the scheduling system, which was all online.

Manatee County leaders changed their booking system to a lottery wait list and opened up a call line for those less tech-savvy seniors.

DOH-Sarasota says they're also working on a new method to get an appointment.

"We are working on a call center and a way for people who may not have internet or a computer, so that they can call in and get their name on a list and then be contacted when we have vaccines available," Huard said.