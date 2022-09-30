FDOT: Section of I-75 closes because of rising water from Myakka River on roads

I-75 is closed between mile markers 179 and 193.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation announced Friday night that a section of Interstate 75 is closed because of rising river water.

The Myakka River under I-75 has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safe for drivers, FDOT explains. Because of this, both directions of I-73 are closed from mile marker 179 to mile marker 193.

Drivers planning on traveling on I-75 to southwest Florida should find an alternate route or follow the detours below.

Motorists traveling southbound on I-75:

A detour will be established at exit 257 (Brandon) to re-route motorists east on S.R. 60 to U.S. 98.

If a motorist chooses to continue southbound on I-75, they will only be able to travel as far as exit 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).

At exit 191, motorists will be forced to exit and turn around and return northbound.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-75:

A detour will be established at exit 141 (Palm Beach Blvd) to re-route motorists east on S.R. 80 / U.S. 27 to U.S. 98.

If a motorist chooses to continue northbound on I-75, they will only be able to travel as far as exit 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd).

At exit 179, motorists will be forced to exit and turn around and return southbound.

"Motorists should avoid I-75 between mile markers 179 and 191," FDOT explains. "As motorist safety is the top priority, the Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol will continue to monitor the river and bridge."

FDOT is in contact with WAZE, Google, and Apple Maps at this time.

Major delays are expected in the area, and detours are expected to be in place until the water recedes.

"Please drive with caution through the area as other flooding is being experienced in the area," FDOT says.