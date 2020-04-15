ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A line of showers and thunderstorms -- some strong to potentially severe -- are forecast to roll into the Tampa Bay area.

10Weather chief meteorologist Bobby Deskins and meteorologist Natalie Ferrari are monitoring the threat as it develops.

Refresh this page for real-time updates when warranted.

4:39 p.m. (April 15)

Trees and power poles have fallen near Citronelle, Florida, according to a local storm report.

4 p.m. (April 15)

The severe thunderstorm warning for Hernando and Pasco counties has been allowed to expire.

3:30 p.m. (April 15)

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for parts of Hernando and Pasco counties for the possibility of 60-mph winds and penny-sized hail.

The storm will impact northwestern Pasco County and southwestern Hernando County, specifically the areas of Spring Hill, Brooksville, Hudson and Shady Hills.

According to the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay, damage to roofs, siding and trees is possible.

1:30 p.m. (April 15)

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, issued what's known as a mesoscale discussion for much of Central Florida. This discussion gives forecasters and the public a heads up on what the agency is thinking as far as any potential watches.

Its discussion for Florida made mention that isolated strong to severe storms are possible through the afternoon. However, the threat remains relatively low, and a severe weather watch is not anticipated.

Still, damaging winds gusts are possible with any storm that turns severe.

Storm Prediction Center

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter