Add Tropical Storm Helene to the list of 2018 storms.

Tropical Depression 8 graduated to a tropical storm late Friday, packing top sustained winds of 40 mph.

At 11 p.m., the storm was about 405 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving west at 12 mph.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 2 to 3 days, and Helene could become a hurricane early next week, the National Hurricane Center said.

