21st Century Voices: New Play Festival returns for 2022

American Stage announces plays selected for its sixth annual festival.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The annual 21st Century Voices: New Play Festival for 2022 is coming back for a sixth year at American Stage.

This year’s festival will feature inspiring new plays that focus on multicultural storytelling performed live in-person. The event goes from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9. It will feature four play readings, panel discussions with the playwrights, and an opening and closing mixer.

Four plays were selected out of more than 400 submissions to receive professional staged readings in the annual festival.

The festival will include readings of:

Saudades by Fernando Segall

Zu’s Earth by Sidney Rushing

Go Down Moses by Dana Leslie Goldstein

Brown Girl In The Ring by Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj

American Stage will also present a staged reading of "If You’re Reading This…" by students of Lakewood High School. This play was developed by students as a part of American Stage’s educational WRITE ON Playwriting Program in association with Pinellas County Schools.