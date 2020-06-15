CBS announces it will simulcast the BET Awards

The 2020 award show will be broadcast live on June 28 on 10 Tampa Bay starting at 8 p.m. EDT.

For the first time ever, CBS will simulcast the BET Awards on its network stations.

On Sunday, June 28, starting at 8 p.m. EDT here on 10 Tampa Bay, you can watch the BET Awards 2020.

On Monday, CBS announced it would join BET as a broadcast partner to simulcast the award show this year. The announcement comes as protests across the country continue in light of the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

BET says this year's nominees "reflect an abundance of creative expression and black excellence across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy."

Beyonce, who has four nominations, recently wrote an open letter to Kentucky's Attorney General demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

Along with Beyonce, artists Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby each have four nominations. They all tie for the third-most nominations.

Drake has the most nominations for this year's awards. He is nominated for six awards, including "Best Male Hip Hop Artist," "Video of the Year," and two nods for both "Best Collaboration" and "Viewer’s Choice" for his features alongside Chris Brown (No Guidance) and Future (Life Is Good).

Newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch both have five nominations. Megan Thee Stallion nominations include "Best Female Hip Hop," "Best Collaboration," "Video of the Year," "Album of the Year,’ and "Viewer’s Choice Award." Roddy Ricch’s nominations include "Best Male Hip Hop," "Video of the Year," "Best New Artist," "Album of the Year," and "Viewer’s Choice Award."

The BET Awards will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year.

The complete list of nominees can be found below:



BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

BEYONCÉ

H.E.R.

JHENE AIKO

KEHLANI

LIZZO

SUMMER WALKER



BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

ANDERSON .PAAK

CHRIS BROWN

JACQUEES

KHALID

THE WEEKND

USHER



BEST GROUP

CHLOE X HALLE

CITY GIRLS

EARTHGANG

GRISELDA

JACKBOYS

MIGOS



BEST COLLABORATION

CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE - NO GUIDANCE

DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND - HIGHER

FUTURE FT. DRAKE - LIFE IS GOOD

H.E.R. FT. YG - SLIDE

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN - HOT GIRL SUMMER

WALE FT. JEREMIH - ON CHILL



BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DABABY

DRAKE

FUTURE

LIL BABY

RODDY RICCH

TRAVIS SCOTT



BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

CARDI B

DOJA CAT

LIZZO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

SAWEETIE



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE - NO GUIDANCE

DABABY - BOP

DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND - HIGHER

DOJA CAT - SAY SO

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN - HOT GIRL SUMMER

RODDY RICCH - THE BOX



VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

BENNY BOOM

COLE BENNETT

DAVE MEYERS

DIRECTOR X

EIF RIVERA

TEYANA "SPIKE TEE" TAYLOR



BEST NEW ARTIST

DANILEIGH

LIL NAS X

POP SMOKE

RODDY RICCH

SUMMER WALKER

YBN CORDAE



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

CUZ I LOVE YOU - LIZZO

FEVER - MEGAN THEE STALLION

HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM - BEYONCÉ

I USED TO KNOW HER - H.E.R.

KIRK - DABABY

PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL - RODDY RICCH



DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

FRED HAMMOND - ALRIGHT

JOHN P. KEE FT. ZACARDI CORTEZ - I MADE IT OUT

KANYE WEST - FOLLOW GOD

KIRK FRANKLIN - JUST FOR ME

PJ MORTON FT. LE'ANDRIA JOHNSON & MARY MARY - ALL IN HIS PLAN

THE CLARK SISTERS - VICTORY



BEST ACTRESS

ANGELA BASSETT

CYNTHIA ERIVO

ISSA RAE

REGINA KING

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

ZENDAYA



BEST ACTOR

BILLY PORTER

EDDIE MURPHY

FOREST WHITAKER

JAMIE FOXX

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

OMARI HARDWICK



YOUNGSTARS AWARD

ALEX HIBBERT

ASANTE BLACKK

JAHI DI’ALLO WINSTON

MARSAI MARTIN

MILES BROWN

STORM REID



BEST MOVIE

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE

DOLEMITE IS MY NAME

HARRIET

HOMECOMING: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ

JUST MERCY

QUEEN & SLIM



SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

AJEÉ WILSON

CLARESSA SHIELDS

COCO GAUFF

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SIMONE BILES



SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO

KAWHI LEONARD

LEBRON JAMES

ODELL BECKHAM JR.

PATRICK MAHOMES II

STEPHEN CURRY



BET HER AWARD

ALICIA KEYS - UNDERDOG

BEYONCÉ FT. BLUE IVY CARTER, WIZKID & SAINT JHN - BROWN SKIN GIRL

CIARA FT. LUPITA NYONG'O, ESTER DEAN, CITY GIRLS & LA LA - MELANIN

LAYTON GREENE - I CHOOSE

LIZZO FT. MISSY ELLIOT - TEMPO

RAPSODY FT. PJ MORTON - AFENI



VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE - NO GUIDANCE

DABABY - BOP

FUTURE FT. DRAKE - LIFE IS GOOD

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN - HOT GIRL SUMMER

RODDY RICCH - THE BOX

THE WEEKND - HEARTLESS



BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

INNOSS’B (DRC)

SHO MADJOZI (S. AFRICA)

DAVE (U.K.)

STORMZY (U.K.)

NINHO (FRANCE)

S.PRI NOIR (FRANCE)



VIEWERS’ CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

REMA (NIGERIA)

SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE)

CELESTE (U.K.)

YOUNG T & BUGSEY (U.K.)

HATIK (FRANCE)

STACY (FRANCE)

