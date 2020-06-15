x
entertainment

CBS announces it will simulcast the BET Awards

The 2020 award show will be broadcast live on June 28 on 10 Tampa Bay starting at 8 p.m. EDT.
Usher performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016, in Los Angeles.

For the first time ever, CBS will simulcast the BET Awards on its network stations. 

On Sunday, June 28, starting at 8 p.m. EDT here on 10 Tampa Bay, you can watch the BET Awards 2020. 

On Monday, CBS announced it would join BET as a broadcast partner to simulcast the award show this year. The announcement comes as protests across the country continue in light of the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

BET says this year's nominees "reflect an abundance of creative expression and black excellence across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy."

Beyonce, who has four nominations, recently wrote an open letter to Kentucky's Attorney General demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. 

Along with Beyonce, artists Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby each have four nominations. They all tie for the third-most nominations.

Drake has the most nominations for this year's awards. He is nominated for six awards, including "Best Male Hip Hop Artist," "Video of the Year," and two nods for both "Best Collaboration" and "Viewer’s Choice" for his features alongside Chris Brown (No Guidance) and Future (Life Is Good).  

Newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch both have five nominations. Megan Thee Stallion nominations include "Best Female Hip Hop," "Best Collaboration," "Video of the Year," "Album of the Year,’ and "Viewer’s Choice Award." Roddy Ricch’s nominations include "Best Male Hip Hop," "Video of the Year," "Best New Artist," "Album of the Year," and "Viewer’s Choice Award."

The BET Awards will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year. 

The complete list of nominees can be found below:
 
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
BEYONCÉ
H.E.R.
JHENE AIKO
KEHLANI
LIZZO
SUMMER WALKER
 
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
ANDERSON .PAAK
CHRIS BROWN
JACQUEES
KHALID
THE WEEKND
USHER
 
BEST GROUP
CHLOE X HALLE
CITY GIRLS
EARTHGANG
GRISELDA
JACKBOYS
MIGOS
 
BEST COLLABORATION
CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE - NO GUIDANCE
DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND - HIGHER
FUTURE FT. DRAKE - LIFE IS GOOD      
H.E.R. FT. YG - SLIDE
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN - HOT GIRL SUMMER
WALE FT. JEREMIH - ON CHILL
 
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
DABABY
DRAKE
FUTURE
LIL BABY
RODDY RICCH
TRAVIS SCOTT
 
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
CARDI B
DOJA CAT
LIZZO
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NICKI MINAJ
SAWEETIE
 
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE - NO GUIDANCE
DABABY - BOP
DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND - HIGHER
DOJA CAT - SAY SO
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN - HOT GIRL SUMMER
RODDY RICCH - THE BOX
 
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
BENNY BOOM
COLE BENNETT
DAVE MEYERS
DIRECTOR X
EIF RIVERA
TEYANA "SPIKE TEE" TAYLOR
 
BEST NEW ARTIST
DANILEIGH
LIL NAS X
POP SMOKE
RODDY RICCH
SUMMER WALKER
YBN CORDAE
 
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
CUZ I LOVE YOU - LIZZO
FEVER - MEGAN THEE STALLION
HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM - BEYONCÉ
I USED TO KNOW HER - H.E.R.
KIRK - DABABY
PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL - RODDY RICCH
 
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
FRED HAMMOND - ALRIGHT
JOHN P. KEE FT. ZACARDI CORTEZ - I MADE IT OUT
KANYE WEST - FOLLOW GOD
KIRK FRANKLIN - JUST FOR ME
PJ MORTON FT. LE'ANDRIA JOHNSON & MARY MARY - ALL IN HIS PLAN
THE CLARK SISTERS - VICTORY
 
BEST ACTRESS
ANGELA BASSETT
CYNTHIA ERIVO
ISSA RAE
REGINA KING
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
ZENDAYA
 
BEST ACTOR
BILLY PORTER
EDDIE MURPHY
FOREST WHITAKER
JAMIE FOXX
MICHAEL B. JORDAN
OMARI HARDWICK
 
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
ALEX HIBBERT
ASANTE BLACKK
JAHI DI’ALLO WINSTON
MARSAI MARTIN
MILES BROWN
STORM REID
 
BEST MOVIE
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
DOLEMITE IS MY NAME
HARRIET
HOMECOMING: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ
JUST MERCY
QUEEN & SLIM
 
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
AJEÉ WILSON
CLARESSA SHIELDS
COCO GAUFF
NAOMI OSAKA
SERENA WILLIAMS
SIMONE BILES
 
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
KAWHI LEONARD
LEBRON JAMES
ODELL BECKHAM JR.
PATRICK MAHOMES II
STEPHEN CURRY
 
BET HER AWARD
ALICIA KEYS - UNDERDOG
BEYONCÉ FT. BLUE IVY CARTER, WIZKID & SAINT JHN - BROWN SKIN GIRL
CIARA FT. LUPITA NYONG'O, ESTER DEAN, CITY GIRLS & LA LA - MELANIN    
LAYTON GREENE - I CHOOSE  
LIZZO FT. MISSY ELLIOT - TEMPO        
RAPSODY FT. PJ MORTON - AFENI
 
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE - NO GUIDANCE
DABABY - BOP
FUTURE FT. DRAKE - LIFE IS GOOD
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN - HOT GIRL SUMMER
RODDY RICCH - THE BOX
THE WEEKND - HEARTLESS
 
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
INNOSS’B (DRC)
SHO MADJOZI (S. AFRICA)
DAVE (U.K.)
STORMZY (U.K.)
NINHO (FRANCE)
S.PRI NOIR (FRANCE)
 
VIEWERS’ CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
REMA (NIGERIA)
SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE)
CELESTE (U.K.)
YOUNG T & BUGSEY (U.K.)
HATIK (FRANCE)
STACY (FRANCE)

