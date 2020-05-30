Florida says Busch Gardens can begin reopening June 10

The Tampa theme parks have been closed for more than two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready, roller coaster fans. Busch Gardens can officially reopen.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, part of SeaWorld Entertainment, presented and got approved for its reopening plans on Thursday by Hillsborough County. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor also approved the plans.

The plans then went to the state for final approval, which was given Saturday.

Busch Gardens will reopen Wednesday, June 10, according to the state, although that date is likely just for employees. Busch Gardens had previously advised city leaders that it planned to open for employee appreciation day on June 10 and then to the public on June 11.

Earlier this week, SeaWorld got the green light from Orange County to reopen its Orlando parks, which include SeaWorld, Aquatica and Discovery Cove.

"Based on the Department’s review of the proposed safety guidelines, and in consideration of the careful review and endorsement of the plan by Mayor Jane Castor of the City of Tampa and County Administrator Michael Merrill of Hillsborough County, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has established the necessary plans for the safe operation of its theme park properties upon reopening," reads a letter by secretary Halsey Beshears of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

"Accordingly, I approve the plan for reopening Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s theme parks on June 10, 2020."

When guests return to the parks in Tampa, there will be some big changes, including mandatory face masks and some rides having fewer seats. Guests and employees will also be required to pass temperature checks before entering the parks.

Here's a summary of changes coming to Busch Gardens:

Employees will be required to wear face coverings.

Guests age two and up will be required to wear face coverings. They're encouraged to bring their own.

Social distancing will be promoted throughout the parks with markings on the ground and signage

Contactless payments will be encouraged via Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay

Plexi-glass will be installed in high-traffic and close-contact areas

Cleaning and sanitization will be increased significantly, especially in high-contact areas

The number of hand sanitizing stations will be increased

CDC guidance will be followed on temperature checks

All guests and employees must undergo and pass temperature screenings before entering the parks

There will be a single-direction flow of guests walking in some areas

There will be no more single-rider lines

Queue lines for all rides will promote physical distancing

Some rides will get modified seating to create distancing

Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrances and exits to rides

Rides will be sanitized more frequently

Open play areas will be closed unless they meet distancing protocols

New protocols will be implemented on water rides

Some components of parades and meet-and-greets will be limited or removed

Character interactions will be modified to allow for physical distancing, as will photo opportunities

Spacing will be increased for touchless turnstiles at entrances

Seating layouts in restaurants will be changed to create more distancing

Tables and chairs will be sanitized more frequently

In restaurants, condiment stations will be closed, utensils will be pre-packaged and more single-use products will be used

Paper menus will replace traditional menus

Buffet-style services will be altered or closed

More grab-and-go and pre-packaged food items will be added

Lines and shops will have markings to encourage physical distancing

Shops will have signs pointing guests to defined entry and exit points

All open animal viewing spots will have markings to promote physical distancing

Some tours and interactions will be limited to one-party at a time

Only tours that allow for social distancing can operate

Some animal interactions will be modified

Employees with flu-like symptoms cannot come to work

Employees are required to follow CDC guidelines for self-isolation and symptom-free periods before returning to work

Employees will get coronavirus-specific training

What other people are reading right now: