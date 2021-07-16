Busch Gardens Tampa Bay ends reservation system, opens to full capacity

TAMPA, Fla. — Guests heading to Busch Gardens Tampa or Adventure Island will no longer need to make a reservation as the theme park shifts to full capacity operations.
The announcement regarding the end of reservations was posted on the theme park's website on July 15. A spokesperson with Busch Gardens confirmed the park's capacity expansion to 10 Tampa Bay in an email, saying "the parks are operating at full capacity."
In May, the theme park announced masks no longer will be required park attire for those who have had a single-dose or a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Staff also are not asking guests if they've been vaccinated.
The honor system is at play, here: people are asked to comply with the policy.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinated people are at less risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 based on newly available data. People who are not vaccinated remain susceptible to the virus and still should wear a mask, per guidelines.
Universal Orlando "ramped up to full capacity" in June, according to NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell. Disney World began letting more people into its parks following the CDC's easing of mask requirements for those who are fully vaccinated but has yet to return to full operations.
