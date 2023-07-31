'He's a lot better at baseball than me': Actor Cillian Murphy comments on Tampa Bay Rays pitcher doppelganger

With it just being a conversation on social media, no one was actually expecting the award-winning actor to know about his possible twin.

As "Oppenheimer" blows up the box office, fans of the movie and Major League Baseball can't help but talk about the resemblance of Irish actor Cillian Murphy and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

People have been chatting on social media, comparing the two men with side-by-side photos. Even the Rays took to Twitter to post the uncanny resemblance and poke fun at the player.

With Murphy being born in 1976, it's safe to say Glasnow, who was born in 1993, is the doppelganger.

But with it just being a conversation on social media, no one was actually expecting the award-winning actor to know about his possible twin.

☝️ Ticket for Oppenheimer, please pic.twitter.com/bXqn70LsdZ — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 20, 2023

During a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused show, host Josh Horowitz asked Murphy if he knew about the baseball player who people have been mistaking for him.

Without skipping a beat, the actor said he know exactly what he was talking about. But he apparently didn't know Glasnow was actually a real person who basically was his not-so-little twin.

"Wasn't that like an AI-generated image or something?" Murphy asked during the interview, referring to the photo that circulated the internet before ending up on the Rays' Twitter.

After confirming that the star 6 foot, 8 inch tall pitcher was, in fact, real, the actor went on to explain the photo was sent to him by multiple people.

Horowitz called Glasnow the doppelganger and long-lost twin of the actor.

"Yeah, well he's a lot better at baseball than me," Murphy joked. "We all got our skills."