Tickets for Eric Church's 2022 Tampa concert go on sale Friday

Country singer Eric Church is ready to get back to playing live music and is bringing his "Gather Again Tour" right here to the Tampa Bay area.
Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7.
Fans will get to sing along to the country star's hits at Amalie Arena on March 5, 2022. According to the venue, the concert will give fans a 360-degree view of Church while he performs.
Tickets can be bought here.
"I cannot wait to get back on the road and play live music for good friends," he said in a Twitter announcement.
Church first teased a tour was on the way in February, but that more time was needed to get the details in place.
If you can't make the Tampa date, don't worry. The "Gather Again Tour" is also making two stops in Central Florida.
- Sept. 11, 2021: Country Thunder Florida in Kissimmee
- March 4, 2022: Amway Center in Orlando
And if you wanted a sneak peek into what to expect, "we shall rage, we shall roar, we will gather again…." Church wrote.
In an interview with Billboard, the country singer said that after meeting with epidemiologists, venue managers and more, "it became very clear to [him] that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You've got to get needles in arms."
