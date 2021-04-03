Florida Strawberry Festival announces entertainment lineup for 2022

After canceling big concerts for the 2021 festival, the music is back for March 3-13, 2022.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Get ready to rock out in March at the Florida Strawberry Festival.

After big concerts were canceled for the 2021 event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the festival says the music and entertainment are back in full swing for 2022.

Musical acts performing on the Wesh Farms Soundstage include The Oak Ridge Boys, Lady A, The Beach Boys, Boyz II Men, Lauren Daigle, Zach Williams, Jake Owen, Tesla, Cole Swindell, Nelly, The Bellamy Brothers and Sam Hunt.

The 87th Annual Florida Strawberry Festival says its theme is "#1 for FUN!"

The 11-day event is scheduled for March 3-13, 2022, in Plant City.

“The theme of this year’s festival is ‘We’re #1 For FUN!’ with a strong emphasis on bringing folks back together to celebrate fairs and festivals like ours. It’s a time-honored tradition and, in my opinion, one of America’s favorite past times, we’re #1!” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis.

Thursday, March 3

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

The Oak Ridge Boys

Lady A

Friday, March 4

The Beach Boys

Boyz II Men

Saturday, March 5

Home Free

Lauren Daigle

Sunday, March 6

Chicks with Hits, featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss

Sammy Hagar & The Circle

Monday, March 7

John Anderson

Kenzie Wheeler

Tuesday, March 8

Rickey Nelson Remembered Starring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson

Zach Williams

Wednesday, March 9

Lee Greenwood

Jake Owen

Thursday, March 10

The Lettermen

The Drifters, Cornell Gunter's Coasters & The Platters

Tesla

Friday, March 11

Gene Watson

Cole Swindell

Saturday, March 12

Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots

Nelly

Sunday, March 13

The Bellamy Brothers

Sam Hunt

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 9 at 8 am.

Why strawberries?

It's all about celebrating local Florida agriculture! According to the festival site, the multi-day event began in 1930 when the Plant City Lions Club wished to celebrate the area's "bountiful" strawberry harvest. The festival has continued to this day, absent a six-year pause during and just after World War II.

What about that big harvest? If it were "bountiful" back then, it's massive now.