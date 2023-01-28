'Arrr!': Thousands flock to Tampa for return of Gasparilla

The pirate invasion continued with a parade down Bayshore Boulevard followed by a festival at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

TAMPA, Fla. — Bayshore Boulevard is busy on any given day, but it’s unlike anything on the day of this year's Gasparilla Parade of Pirates.

“It’s just crazy. There are so many people,” Jonathan Van Dine said. “It never ends.”

Organizers estimated that at least 300,000 people attend Gasparilla every year, making it the third-largest parade across the nation.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor surrendered the key to the city to the captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla. From there on, pirates celebrated with a victory parade.

YMKG then shared its wealth by sprinkling beads and treasures along the parade route. More than 103 elaborate floats, five marching bands and 50 distinct Krewes took part, organizers said.

Crowds gazed at the dozens of floats that paraded down the street and all the pirate attire. Not to mention, Grand Marshal and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was at the event.

First-time pirates said the experience exceeded their expectations.

“Could we be any better than today? It’s amazing,” Sara Lavery said.

For Floridians like David Blackwood of Sarasota, the experience doesn’t get old.

“It’s like Mardi Gras but one day,” Blackwood said.

But the party had to stop at some point and first-time goers said they’re eager to attend Gasparilla again next year.