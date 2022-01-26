Parties happening around Tampa for Gasparilla 2022

While having fun, make sure to remember any drinking outside of the bars, in public, has to be done in the designated "wet zones."

TAMPA, Fla. — Arghhh you ready for the upcoming Gasparilla Pirate Festival? Pirates and their krewes are expected to invade downtown Tampa bright and early Saturday morning.

While festivities go on around downtown, there will also be some events happening at locations surrounding the festival for mateys to enjoy.

So, make sure to round up yer krewe and head over to these events:

Winn-Dixie's Party Like a Pirate Celebration

As pirates prepare to invade the area, Winn-Dixie invites event-goers to come and celebrate at its Hyde Park location.

There will be a parking lot party from 12-8 p.m. on Friday, the day before the pirate festivities get underway.

Pirates and their krewe will be able to enjoy live music, free sampling, giveaways and more.

But the party doesn't stop there!

Scallywags can come back to the location from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday to pick up pirate essentials while also enjoying wine, beer, breakfast pizza sampling and giveaways.

Location: 2100 W Swann Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

Gasparilla Pirate Festival

MacDinton's Irish Pub is hosting an event for all the party pirates!

People can enjoy free breakfast and a Bud Light Seltzer on the house from 9 a.m. until noon.

There will be DJs playing music all day with Logan Grant & The Show Ponies taking over at night from 7-9 p.m.

All festivities run until 3 a.m. Sunday.

Location: 405 S Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

Gasparilla Bash!

The Retreat Tampa is inviting people to the "biggest bash in Tampa" for Gasparilla 2022.

The bar will be opening at 10 a.m. to get the party started for the festival. There will be a live DJ, beer tubs and drink specials.

Location: 123 S Hyde Park Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

12th Annual Gasparilla Extravaganza

Want a front-row view of the pirate invasion Saturday? Here's something for you!

Event-goers can look forward to food, an open bar, live music, cigar rollers, a dedicated room of fun activities for the kids and much more.

Whoever is the best-dressed pirate also has a chance to win a great prize.

All proceeds of the 12th Annual Gasparilla Extravaganza will go towards the Father of Mine charity, which is a non-profit organization.

Tickets can be bought here.

Location: 725 South Harbour Island Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33602

Jolly RAGER Block Party (Gasparilla)

Looking for somewhere to pre-game and go-to for an after-party? Check out Ducky's Sports Lounge!

Starting from 10 a.m., there will be live bands/DJs and costume contests with beads, prizes and raffles.

There will be an indoor and outdoor bar with a full food menu available to make sure your stomach stays full throughout the festivities.

General admission tickets start at $15 and can be found here.

Location: 1719 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606

2022 Bar HWRD Gasparilla Block Party

Anyone looking to party until a 5,000 square foot tent during Gasparilla 2022, here's the place to go.

Bar HWRD is hosting a Gasparilla block party in Soho for all the pirates and their krewe to go crazy from noon Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday.

There will be a mechanical shark, full-service bars, VIP Cabanas, outdoor games, an ice luge and food stations.

DJs will be working their magic both indoors and outdoors all day long.

Presale tickets start at $10 and can be bought here.

Location: 302 South Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606

While having fun, make sure to remember any drinking outside of the bars, in public, has to be done in designated "wet zones."

Throughout the festival, there will be specific areas along the parade route and in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park that are designated as drinking areas.

Any consumption of alcohol along public property outside of the designated zones is prohibited, even in the surrounding neighborhoods.

There will be alcohol vendors scattered along the roadway in the "wet zones" specifically to sell to pirates and their krewes.

The City of Tampa also wants to remind all pirates that coolers, kegs and vessels that "provide mass distribution of alcohol" are not allowed at the Gasparilla Pirate Festival.