'We're prepared to do it again': Law enforcement agencies talk safety ahead of Gasparilla

Children's Gasparilla is back next Saturday, with the big party taking place on the final weekend of January.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahoy, matey! Gasparilla is back.

Starting next weekend, Tampa's signature event is kicking off with the Children's Gasparilla on Saturday, Jan. 21. That's followed by the main event, the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates, on Jan 28.

With the events drawing a massive crowd, law enforcement agencies briefed the public Thursday on their safety plans ahead of the events.

"We've been fending off pirates since the first parade in 1904," Tampa Police Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said. "We're prepared to do it again."

It's an all-hands-on-deck approach with authorities responding on land, air and sea. Tampa police, along with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, are partnering with local, state and federal agencies, including the FBI and the Coast Guard.

However, authorities warn the safety of the events also depends on the public.

"We rely on everyone to be our eyes and ears," Bercaw said. "If you see something, say something — and let's do something."

On top of reporting suspicious activity, authorities encourage the public to make a plan.

For instance, parents and guardians are encouraged to take pictures of their children on the day of the event and provide them with contact information in case they go missing.

Attendants are also asked to celebrate responsibly by avoiding driving, boating or even using a scooter under the influence.

On top of traffic, the public is encouraged to take a pictured of their parked car location or use their map apps for guidance.

During the boat parade, the Coast Guard states a 50-foot safety zone is in place during the parade. Jet Skis and other unmachined vessels, like paddle boards, won't be allowed in the water during that time, as well.

A small craft advisory was in place during last year's Gasparilla, prompting officials to readjust its boat parade route.

"If there is an emergency, there will be first responders nearby," Coast Guard spokesperson Ayla Hudson said.

Gasparilla is expected to draw a crowd of at least 300,000 people. Organizers state it's the third-largest parade in the nation.

Ahead of the event, authorities held a training exercise in anticipation of the crowds. In addition, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new high-speed rescue boat on the water just in time for the signature event.