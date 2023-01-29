'Gasparilla by the numbers': Tampa police see low number of incidents

The agency posted a graphic that included the number of total incidents from this year's festivities.

TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla 2023 turned out to be a safety success with low numbers of incidents, even with more than 300,000 estimated spectators, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The agency posted a graphic that included the number of total incidents from this year's festivities. This year police arrested/ejected three people, two missing person incidents, 16 traffic crashes/violations and three unattended items located.

'TAMPA BAY remained safe took a HUGE team effort! We saw a low number of incidents, and we're thankful to those who heeded our message to #SeeSomethingSaySomething allowing #YourTampaPD to check out any potential threats," TPD wrote in a Facebook post.

'TAMPA BAY remained safe took a HUGE team effort! We saw a low number of incidents, and we’re thankful to those who heeded our message to #SeeSomethingSaySomething allowing #YourTampaPD to check out any potential threats," TPD wrote in a Facebook post.

Now the fun is over, more than 400 volunteers were out early Sunday morning to pick up litter, debris and beads left over from the annual Gasparilla Pirate Festival.

Leaders with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful set up at four different sites in South Tampa where volunteers could check in and get to work.

"The litter that is produced from this parade is so intense that these volunteers really do an amazing job to help alleviate the pressure," said Kristina Moreta, with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.

Volunteers at the "After Gasparilla Cleanup" spend about three hours along the parade route on Bayshore Boulevard and the surrounding streets making sure the litter gets sorted and properly discarded.