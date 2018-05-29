PALMETTO, Fla. -- Paranormal Cirque, a mixture of traditional circus arts, horror theatre and cabaret is preparing for opening night June 7 under the red and black top.

The show promises a "mixture of emotions," ranging from amusement and surprise to fear. Performers from across the world show off their aerial acrobatic skills and illusions dressed as creatures from your nightmares.

Tickets range from $10-$50. The show has adult language and material, so children under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult 21 years of age or older.

June 7 – Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

June 8 – Friday: 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

June 9 – Saturday: 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

June 10 – Sunday: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

June 11 – Monday: 7:30 p.m.

June 14 – Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

June 15 – Friday: 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

June 16 – Saturday: 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

June 17 – Sunday: 4:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m.

The show then heads to Ocala, Fla., for seven more shows at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion from June 21-24.

June 21 – Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

June 22 – Friday: 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

June 23 – Saturday: 6:30 p.m. 9:30 p.m.

June 24 – Sunday: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

You can purchase tickets through at paranormalcirque.com/tickets or by phone: 941-704-8572

