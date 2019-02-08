Tampa Bay Comic Con

The annual geek convention returns this weekend with stars from “The Office,” “Harry Potter” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Tampa Bay Comic Con is expected to draw some 50,000 people to the Tampa Convention Center through Sunday. Beyond celebrities, there also an exhibitor hall of comic books, collectors and shopping, nerdy speeding dating, geek weddings, a cosplay contest and game rooms. Tickets start at $30. Kids 12 and under are free.

Noon to midnight Friday, 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St., Tampa

Full schedule, tickets and more information here.

Tax-free school shopping

Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday and continues through Aug. 6. Shoppers in Florida won’t pay sales tax on the following items:

Clothes and shoes selling for $60 or less

School supplies selling for $15 or less

Computers selling for $1,000 or less purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

You can find a full list of items exempt from sales tax here.

Back to School Bash

Head to Raymond James Stadium Saturday to get your kids ready for school with free school supplies plus chances to register for free on-site eye exams, physicals and haircuts. The event for Hillsborough County students is sponsored by the school district, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, the Bullard Family Foundation, Walmart and AdventHealth. The parking lot opens at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The event kicks off at 8 a.m.

4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

https://www.facebook.com/events/366269244077752/

Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest

The Morean Arts Center is looking for the area’s best cupcake, and it wants you to help judge the confections. Cupcake makers will be judged on icing, flavor, texture, presentation and creativity. To judge the baked goods, admission is $7 per person. You’re encouraged to get there early because cupcakes run out fast.

Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday

420 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg

/article/entertainment/television/brightside/tampa-bay-to-z/st-petersburg-arts-studio-to-hold-cupcake-decorating-contest/67-78000492-bcb9-4db7-8a6e-fefd6433aa40

Chiselers warehouse sale

The preservation group of Henry B. Plant Hall hosts its annual warehouse sale as a back to school event this year. The group collections donations of home decor, furniture, antiques and holiday decorations to use in sales throughout the year. Admission is free.

9 a.m. to noon Saturday

212 Newport Ave., Tampa

https://www.facebook.com/events/1587748934694700/

'Hobbit Run' virtual race

Everyone around the world is welcome to participate! When: Complete your race any time in 2019! Where: You choose the course and you time yourself (you’ll report your finishing time). What: Complete a 5K. You choose your course and submit your time. Why: Because we want as many people as we can get to celebrate the day man landed on the moon! Cost: $7.00! Includes custom medal and bib that will be shipped directly to you. Medals and Bibs will ship out within 2 to 5 days of signing up.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/now-only-7-the-hobbit-day-5k-tampa-tickets-65631362171?aff=aff0eventful

'Moana' at Capitol Theatre

The Capitol Theatre’s summer series continues Sunday with a screening of Disney’s “Moana,” which has catchy tunes like “You’re Welcome” and “How Far I’ll Go.” Tickets are $5 but get unlimited popcorn and soda for $9. 3 p.m. Sunday

405 Cleveland St., Clearwater

https://www.rutheckerdhall.com/event/film-moana

Pinball Arcade Museum

For just $12, you can play as many games as you want for as long as you want at this newly-opened museum. The Pinball Arcade Museum celebrates its first weekend open in the Grand Central District. Owner Andy Kline put 60 of his prized possession on display for anyone to play. Play classic arcade games like Donkey Kong Jr., Stargate and Ms. Pac Man alongside themed pinball machines like “Jurassic Park” and “Tales from the Crypt.”

The museum is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

2313 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

/article/news/local/pinball-arcade-museum-opens-in-st-petersburg/67-0a591477-e0ed-447d-88e9-a620a86d1120

Lego Movie Days

Everything is awesome at Legoland. Lego Movie Days is a celebration of all things "The Lego Movie" with photo-ops with movie characters, a Glitter and Glow Dancy Party, Lego mosaic building, scavenger hunts and specialty desserts like a Disco Drop Doughnut, caramel banana dessert pizza and a Cloud Cuckoo Land ice cream swirl. Guests can check out the event’s activities alongside the three new Lego Movie rides. Lego Movie Days are included with park admission Aug. 3-4.

More information here.

Busch Gardens Summer Nights

Extended hours and specialty food and drinks have returned to Busch Gardens for the summer. During Summer Nights through Aug. 11, the Tampa theme park is open until 10 p.m. every night. Special menu items this year include gourmet popcorn, churro sundaes and fireworks ice cream slushies, mac and cheese melts, colorful cocktails and frozen alcoholic drinks. And yes, free beer is still available during Summer Nights. Fireworks shows are at 9:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Summer Nights is included with park admission.

More information here.