Tampa Riverfest canceled because of ongoing pandemic

Organizers say the event will be back in 2022.

TAMPA, Fla. — It'll be another year of waiting for people hoping to enjoy the sights, sounds and food truck smells of the Tampa Riverfest.

Friends of the Riverwalk announced Tuesday the annual event scheduled for April 30 to May 1 in downtown Tampa has been canceled because of ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

"...Following dialogue with event organizers, city leaders and health care experts, we believe it is best to cancel the event this year," the group posted on its website in a statement. Last year's Riverfest had been canceled, as well, as the pandemic worsened.

Tampa Riverfest 2022 already is on the schedule for next year, however, slated from May 6-7.

"Please mark your calendar because we will be back bigger and better than ever!" the statement reads.

Some of the scheduled 2021 activities at the free festival along the Hillsborough River had included live music, beer trucks, a wiener dog derby and a hot air balloon glow each evening.