'Friends'-themed official cookbook coming this fall!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — "So no one told you life was gonna be this way?"... we know...a pandemic will do that. But check this out!
An official 'Friends'-inspired cookbook is coming this fall.
'Friends: The Official Cookbook' was written by Amanda Yee and is set to be released on September 22, 2020, which also happens to be the 26 anniversary of the show, according to Buzzfeed.
It features more than 90 recipes and iconic dishes that were highlighted throughout the show's 10 seasons.
Check out a few of them from Insider:
- Monica's Friendsgiving feast
- Rachel's trifle
- Just for Joey Fries
- Chandler's "Milk You Can Chew"
- Phoebe's grandmother's cookies
- Ross' "Moist Maker" turkey sandwich.
The cast also announced they'd be reuniting for an HBO max special, which was supposed to premiere in May but has since been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
