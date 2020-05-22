'Friends'-themed official cookbook coming this fall!

Recipes will include Rachel's trifle, Ross's sandwich, and Phoebe's grandmother's cookies.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — "So no one told you life was gonna be this way?"... we know...a pandemic will do that. But check this out!

An official 'Friends'-inspired cookbook is coming this fall.

'Friends: The Official Cookbook' was written by Amanda Yee and is set to be released on September 22, 2020, which also happens to be the 26 anniversary of the show, according to Buzzfeed.

It features more than 90 recipes and iconic dishes that were highlighted throughout the show's 10 seasons.

Check out a few of them from Insider:

Monica's Friendsgiving feast

Rachel's trifle

Just for Joey Fries

Chandler's "Milk You Can Chew"

Phoebe's grandmother's cookies

Ross' "Moist Maker" turkey sandwich.

The cast also announced they'd be reuniting for an HBO max special, which was supposed to premiere in May but has since been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

