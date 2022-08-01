Tampa's family fun center 'Grand Prix Tampa' closes its doors after 43 years

Grand Prix Tampa was home to over 15 acres of fun for everyone with a go-kart track, arcades, miniature golf and more.

TAMPA, Fla. — There is now one less thing to do in Tampa — Grand Prix Tampa has permanently closed its doors.

After a long 43-year run, the business closed down, making sure to thank everyone on its website for the years of fun.

"Grand Prix Tampa is permanently CLOSED starting August 1st, 2022. Thank you for the 43 years of fun!" a banner on the website reads.

Grand Prix Tampa was home to over 15 acres of fun for everyone with a go-kart track, arcades, miniature golf and more. Guests could also have a blast with pool tables and batting cages.

"We appreciate your many years of continued support of our business however we regret to inform you that Grand Prix Tampa is PERMANENTLY CLOSED," the business wrote on Facebook as well.

People in the comments of the social media post made sure to thank the business for all the fun, saying "I enjoyed the arcade, pool tables, and the race track. Its getting hard to find skee-ball machines," and "I enjoyed driving go carts as a teen and was so glad to have been able to celebrate my kids Bdays with you also. Thank you for 40 plus years of entertainment in our community."