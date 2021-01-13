A respected journalist, an actress, and a Super Bowl-winning quarterback are some of the names on the list of guest hosts.

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Fans of America's Favorite Quiz Show™ can look forward to seeing some familiar faces grace their tv screens in the coming weeks.

Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, and Mayim Bialik will each serve as guests hosts on 'JEOPARDY!'

Executive Producer Mike Richards sees this as a way to honor iconic, beloved host Alex Trebek, who died in November.

“Alex was a legend, revered by all of us,” said Richards. “I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show.”

Consulting producer and 'JEOPARDY!' Greatest of All Time winner Ken Jennings fittingly served as the first guest host following Trebek's passing. Mike Richards will take over as host for two weeks while the celebrity guest hosts prepare for their appearances.

'JEOPARDY!' will be making a donation to a charity of each guest host's choice amounting in the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during the weeks they serve as guest host.

The 'JEOPARDY!' team plans to announce more guest hosts later in the season.

'JEOPARDY!' is in its 37th season in syndication with a weekly audience of 24 million viewers. You can tune in weekdays at 7:30 p.m. on 10 Tampa Bay.

