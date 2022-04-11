Justin Bieber brings 'Justice World Tour' to Amalie Arena in 2022

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale later this month.

TAMPA, Fla. — After seeing his tour rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Justin Bieber is ready to get back on the stage with his "Justice World Tour" in 2022.

And he's making a stop right here in the Tampa Bay area.

The tour, presented by T-Mobile and named after his latest album "Justice" that dropped this past March, added seven new arena shows to bring his total number of stops to 52.

Fans will get to sing along to the star's hits at Amalie Arena on April 9, 2022. No word yet on the venue set up or who will be opening for Bieber as the performer's website shows Kehlani and Jaden Smith will "not be appearing on the new dates as new support will be added at a later date."

If you can't make the Tampa date, don't worry. The "Justice World Tour" is also making three other stops in Florida.

April 7, 2022: Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville

April 11, 2022: Amway Center in Orlando

April 13, 2022: American Airlines Arena in Miami

Tickets for the new shows go on sale later this month and can be purchased here. All tickets previously purchased will be honored for the rescheduled dates or are available for refund.



A limited amount of exclusive VIP packages are also available to fans.



"These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more," the tour announcement states.

Amalie Arena has several safety guidelines in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19 during live events. Physical distancing, mask-wearing, contactless service and increased air filtration are just some of the additions put in place.

For a full look at the venue's COVID guidelines click here.