ORLANDO, Fla. — After more than 90 years of being Disney's official mascot, Mickey Mouse finally gets his own ride at one of the company's 12 theme parks.

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway opens Wednesday at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida. The "family adventure" is in the park's Chinese Theatre where The Great Movie Ride used to be.

Disney said the bright, colorful ride brings guests "into the wacky world of a Mickey Mouse cartoon where 'mouse rules apply.'" Riders board a train and "burst through the movie screen" to join Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto inside a cartoon short with a new song.

And, in this ride, Disney says there are more hidden Mickeys than in any other attraction or area in the world.

The ride theming is lifted straight from the current "Mickey Mouse" cartoon series airing since 2013 on the Disney Channel.

The marquee for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway features blinking bulbs and animated neon depictions of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse welcoming guests into the lobby of the Chinese Theatre at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which is home to the new family-friendly attraction opening March 4, 2020, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (David Roark, photographer)

David Roark, photographer

RELATED: Cinderella’s Walt Disney World castle is getting a golden makeover

RELATED: Walt Disney World raises annual pass prices again

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter