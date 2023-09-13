Here's how to get your tickets to see Monster Jam in Tampa

​On Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11, Monster Trucks weighing 12,000 pounds will hit the dirt at Raymond James Stadium.

TAMPA, Florida — Monster Jam is coming back to Tampa to bring the "most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable" experience for fans and families.

On Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11, Monster Trucks weighing 12,000 pounds will hit the dirt at Raymond James Stadium in a competition of speed and skill.

This competition, Stadium Championship Series East, will determine which athlete will receive an automatic bid to the 2024 Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion on May 18 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The most decorated driver in Monster Jam history, 14-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Tom Meents aims to lock in one last Series championship during his final competitive season, event officials said in a statement.

Below is the full truck lineup that will come to Tampa:

Grave Digger driven by Tyler Menninga

Max-D driven by Tom Meents

Zombie driven by Bari Musawwir

Great Clips Mohawk Warrior driven by Bryce Kenny;

El Toro Loco driven by Jamey Garner

Lucas Stabilizer driven by Cynthia Gauthier

Megalodon driven by Todd LeDuc

Black Pearl driven by Cole Venard

Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo

Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo

Bad Company driven by John Gordon

Shaker driven by Ryan Disharoon