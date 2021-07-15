A romantic comedy is filming in the Tampa Bay area, and you could be an extra

The feature film was inspired by the Pinellas County area and will star actors Erin Chaill, Martin Kove, and Jesse Kove along with some locals.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A friendly work environment, a beautiful area, and talented movie crews are all of the reasons why Line Producer Elayne Schmidt chose Pinellas County to be the birthplace for the feature film 'A Taste of Love.'

For the next two weeks, the movie will be shot in Dunedin, Florida.

The movie is centered around a woman named Taylor, who is an out-of-work culinary network TV chef who returns to her hometown in order to figure out life. During her stay, she discovers the restaurant has been in her family for generations is up for sale and tries to save it while dealing with love and struggles along the way.

The county will be graced with a visit from actress Erin Cahill who will play the starring role. She'll be accompanied by Martin Kove, who's best known for his acting roles as a Sensei in the movies 'Karate Kid' and 'Cobra Kai." He'll be joined on screen by his son, Jesse Kove.

Michael E. Brown and Conard De La Torres III of Digital Caviar, an independent film production company based in the Tampa Bay area, were inspired by the beauty and cuisine of the region and will co-write and co-direct the production.

Twenty-one featured cast members and many locals will take part in the production. Any people from the Pinellas County area who are interested in being an extra or volunteer have the opportunity to be considered through Casting Director Karlie Loland of the KLR Creative Group.

Those interested are asked to send an email to info@diversethread.com with an up-to-date picture and phone number with "A TASTE OF LOVE" being the subject.

The film is set to be shot between now and July 30 and will be released nationally in early 2022.