TAMPA, Fla. — The era of COVID-19 has created a new normal for almost all of us. Cities around the world imposed stay-at-home orders and asked people to keep their distance from each other.

Many museums have temporarily closed their doors. But museums' virtual doors are open.

Museums are encouraging the culturally curious to join the international movement #MuseumFromHome. The movement allows people to take virtual tours of museums.

Louvre - Twitter #MuseumFromHome

Tamika Cody 10News Digital

Museums throughout the Tampa Bay area are taking part in the virtual movement.

The Dali Museum's virtual exhibits will include Midnight in Paris: Surrealism at the Crossroads. The Museum created an online version of the exhibit, which is available through April 9.

Visit TheDali.org/virtual where you’ll find a plethora of virtual reality themes, including Dreams of Dalí, The Dali’s 360 tour, as well as a number of self-guided ones.

The Dali is also offering lesson plans for teachers, parents, and educators related to Salvador Dalí and Surrealism.

The Florida Holocaust Museum is working with school districts throughout the Tampa Bay area and the rest of the state since classes are now being taught online.

On March 27, FHM launched a weekly educational series on its Facebook page. Virtual classes will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays starting at 1 p.m.

On Tuesdays, virtual viewers will be able to watch a video testimony from a Holocaust survivor, who will also answer questions from people in the community.

On Wednesdays, the museum will highlight different artifacts from its collection. And on Thursdays, the “education team” will hold lessons on various topics as it relates to the history of the Holocaust.

Glazer Children’s Museum launched GCM at Home on its website. Parents and their children can watch artsy videos, print activity pages, and learn how to whip up tasty treats in the kitchen. For more information head to GlazerMuseum.org/GCMatHome.

Great Explorations Children Museum is offering tools and resources for children to use at home. The site has several activities parents can print for their kids, including, hand washing printables and a scavenger hunt.

Morean Arts Center is offering virtual tours hosted by its art curators.

Parents, you’ll be happy to learn that Morean moved its weekly ‘Storytime and Art with Sherri & Maddie’ from the center to YouTube.

Museum of Fine Art St. Petersburg is part of the #MuseumFromHome movement. It's keeping members engaged through social media, youth activity pages and email newsletters.

Tampa Museum of Art is also in the #MuseumFromHome trend. The Museum will host virtual tours, follow-along art-making activities, and will also live-stream events.

To keep up with what your favorite museums are doing virtually, connect, follow and engage with them on their social media platforms. Most of them are on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Here are some more museum virtual tours you can take while cooped up at home.

