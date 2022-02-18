x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Music

Paul McCartney set to 'get back' on tour this May in Orlando

The legendary rock artist will visit 13 cities across the U.S., including two performances in the Sunshine State.
Credit: AP
Paul McCartney performs with the Foo Fighters during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Following a year of speculation, Paul McCartney has announced his "GOT BACK" U.S. tour, and he's making a pair of stops in Florida.

The legendary rock artist will visit 13 cities across the U.S., kicking things off on Apr. 28 with McCartney's first show in Spokane, Washington. A month later, he'll be in the Sunshine State.

McCartney is returning Saturday, May 28, to Orlando, with a performance at Camping World Stadium. He'll also perform in Hollywood three days prior, May 25, at Hard Rock Live. 

Tickets for McCartney's tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Halsey to stop in Tampa on 'Love and Power' Tour