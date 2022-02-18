Paul McCartney set to 'get back' on tour this May in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Following a year of speculation, Paul McCartney has announced his "GOT BACK" U.S. tour, and he's making a pair of stops in Florida.
The legendary rock artist will visit 13 cities across the U.S., kicking things off on Apr. 28 with McCartney's first show in Spokane, Washington. A month later, he'll be in the Sunshine State.
McCartney is returning Saturday, May 28, to Orlando, with a performance at Camping World Stadium. He'll also perform in Hollywood three days prior, May 25, at Hard Rock Live.
Tickets for McCartney's tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25.