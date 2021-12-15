Paul vs Woodley II: Will a familiar foe bring similar results in Tampa

The rematch will be called "Leave No Doubt" and air on Showtime PPV. It'll be broadcast live at 9 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 18 from AMALIE Arena.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's not the fight people originally expected last month when news broke that Jake Paul would be boxing in Tampa. But, for what it's worth, Paul will still be stepping in a ring this Saturday, but this time it's against a man who's out for revenge.

Paul will be facing former UFC welterweight champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley for the second time this year after his original opponent, Tommy Fury, was forced to pull out of their scheduled bout.

Fury, 22, had a medical issue that impacted his training, according to a media relations official representing Showtime, where the main event had been set to air.

This weekend's newly scheduled fight will be a rematch of Woodley and Paul's August clash which say Paul edge out a decision victory.

The rematch will be called "Leave No Doubt" and air on Showtime PPV. It'll be broadcast live at 9 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 18 from AMALIE Arena. The professional cruiserweight bout is scheduled for eight rounds. The contract weight is 192.

Paul, for his part, is 4-0 as a professional boxer and boasts three knockouts.

“Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis. I don’t give a damn who it is. So, as I predicted Tommy Fumbles and Tyron is there to pick it up, stepping in, and contractually he is getting an extra $500,000 if he knocks me out. First time I outboxed him. This time I’m gonna punish him and leave no doubt," Paul said in a statement.

The Showtime PPV event will include three other pro boxing matches.

The co-main event will see seven-division world champion and current unified featherweight champ Amanda Serrano take on 135-pound titleholder Miriam Gutiérrez. In both their professional boxing debuts, legendary NFL No. 3 all-time leading rusher Frank Gore will battle three-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Deron Williams. The live broadcast will begin with undefeated IBF and WBO top-3 ranked junior welterweight contender Liam Paro against unbeaten top-10 ranked 140-pound prospect Yomar Alamo.