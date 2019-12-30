ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The best time to try to catch Linda Pondexter-Gidron may be in the drug store at 4 a.m. That's where she spends a lot of her time cashing in her coupons before work.

She is always hunting for good deals!

I met Linda in February 2019. It had been about a year or so since her brother, Monroe, died. Before he passed away, Linda would shop for him using coupons. She would clips coupons and buy everyday items like cleaning supplies, shampoo, plastic bags – stuff you don't want to get up and shop for when you're sick and in the hospital.

That tradition carries on now that Monroe is gone.

Linda puts together boxes using coupons and she calls them Monroe Mercy Packages. She gives them to patients for free.

I was curious to see how the packages were coming along. As it turns out, there has been an uptick in need.

Linda has been able to give away three Monroe Mercy Packages per month since our story aired, which means she's able to honor her brother's memory three times per month and support her sick neighbors around Tampa Bay with an incredible gift made possible by her coupon collecting.

RELATED: 2019 'On The Road' update: Caroline Gallagher

RELATED: 2019 'On The Road' update: James Kelly

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter