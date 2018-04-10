SeaWorld, Aquatica, Busch Gardens and Adventure Island introduced new pass programs on Thursday.

The prices start as low as $9.99 per month for Florida residents.

The new program is part of the parks' "best year ever" campaign and is divided into four tiers, according to a news release:

• BRONZE PASS | Flexibility equals savings. While some block out dates apply, guests save on parking, dining and more.

• SILVER PASS | Membership made easy. Unlimited admission, free parking, one free guest ticket and extra benefits.

• GOLD PASS | Big savings, best value. Save more with free preferred parking, two free guest tickets, bigger discounts, plus valuable extras like a free animal encounter, free annual PhotoKey™ and more.

• PLATINUM PASS | The ultimate way to play and save. Add unlimited admission to 11 SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Parks nationwide, free ride-again privileges, reserved show seating and more.

Guests can get access to all four Florida parks – Seaworld and Aquatica in Orlando, and Busch Gardens and Adventure Island in Tampa – for $14.99 per month.

Another option is for guests can get access to two of the parks – Busch Gardens and Adventure Island – starting $12.99 per month.

SeaWorld is opening its new water ride, Infinity Falls, on Thursday.

Just in time for its 60th anniversary, Busch Gardens is scheduled to open its new triple-launch steel roller coaster, Tigris, in spring 2019.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP