SeaWorld Orlando will have nightly fireworks starting Friday

The shows start at 10 p.m. And there will be extra fireworks during Independence Day weekend.

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is beginning nightly fireworks displays on Friday.

The theme park's "Ignite" show will run June 18-Aug. 8 and include extra fireworks on Independence Day weekend.

Even after the nightly shows conclude in August, select nights through Sept. 6 will continue to feature fireworks.

"Surf the wave to a whole new level with Ignite, a fireworks and fountains spectacular that brings the brilliant colors of the sea to the skies above the park," SeaWorld wrote in an announcement.

The fireworks display can be seen from anywhere around SeaWorld’s large central lake. The show begins at 10 p.m. on Electric Ocean evenings.

For seating options and more details about the extra patriotic fireworks for July 2-4, click here.