Are you a fan of Harry Potter, "Hellboy," "The Office" and "Guardians of the Galaxy?"

Well, you’re in luck because three of those franchises’ biggest stars are coming to Tampa this weekend.

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley in the "Harry Potter" films), Ron Perlman (Hellboy), Creed Bratton ("The Office") and Michael Rooker (Yondu in "Guardians of the Galaxy") are just three of the celebrity guests appearing at Tampa Bay Comic Con this weekend. The nerd fest at the Tampa Convention Center is expected to draw some 50,000 people.

Other guests include stars from "Shazam!," "Power Rangers" and "Firefly." There will also be voice actors, including the original voice of Skeletor (Alan Oppenheimer), the original Barney (Bob West) and Caroll Spinney, who played Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch in "Sesame Street" for almost 50 years.

But celebrity meet and greets aren’t the only things to do at the annual convention this weekend.

Like all comic cons, there will be, of course, tons of actual comic books to peruse and buy. Tampa Bay Comic Con is heaven for both collectors and casual readers, where you’ll see bins of $1 comic books and BOGO graphic novels alongside first edition prints of "Amazing Fantasy #15" (the first appearance of Spider-Man) worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Beyond comics, cosplay and celebrities, here’s what else is happening at Tampa Bay Comic Con this weekend:

Exhibitor hall: Shop 'til you drop for comic books, magazines, toys, collectibles, card games, clothing, cosplay and art. The exhibitor hall is also where you’ll find comic book artists and celebrity guests.

Weddings: There have been several weddings at the convention before, but this year there’s an official chapel put together by Pandamonium Events. The company will perform free wedding ceremonies and vow renewals until midnight Friday in Room 17. Wedding parties are asked to come in cosplay.

Nerdy speed dating: One hour. Six 10-minute dates. There are five sessions each day through Sunday and use the Project: First Dates card game to help break the ice. Singles can sign up in Room 1 or through Eventbrite.

Pokemon trivia contest: The fifth annual “I Want To Be a Pokemon Master!” contest tests fans’ knowledge of Pokemon, characters and the games. There are prizes for competitors and audience members. 10 a.m. Saturday in Room 13.

Cosplay contest: The best of the best in Tampa Bay geek cosplay show off their creations at 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday in Ballroom D. Categories include TV and movies, comics, video games, kids and "Star Wars." The best in show prize is $500.

Celebrity Q&As: Chat with the stars each day during their panel sessions in Ballroom D. Creed Bratton ("The Office"), 2 p.m. Friday; Kevin Conroy (voice of Batman), 5 p.m. Friday; Bonnie Wright ("Harry Potter"), 9:30 a.m. Saturday; Michael Rooker ("Guardians of the Galaxy"), 11 a.m. Saturday; Ron Perlman ("Hellboy"), 3:30 p.m. Saturday; Adam Baldwin ("Firefly"), 5 p.m. Saturday; Asher Angel ("Shazam!"), 12:30 p.m. Sunday; Amy Jo Johnson ("Power Rangers"), 2 p.m. Sunday; Bob West (Barney), 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets: $30-$60; kids 12 and younger are free.

Hours: Noon to midnight Friday, 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St., Tampa

Full schedule, tickets and more information here.

