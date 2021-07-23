'A Taste of Love': Behind-the-scenes of the movie filming in Pinellas County

You could be an extra!

DUNEDIN, Fla. — ICYMI, the feature film "A Taste of Love" was inspired by the Pinellas County area and has been filming around the county the past week.

The film will star actors Erin Chaill, Martin Kove and Jesse Kove along with some locals who are able to be extras.

We visited the set in Dunedin this week.

The scene was set up to mimic a Dunedin town market – you know, total Saturday morning farmers market vibes. The cool thing about this film and set is that the actual city in the movie is Dunedin, so they kept several local businesses to portray the part.

There were many local shops and businesses set up as vendors, with area shop workers and owners playing the parts. Several locals got to act as extras and shop at the local market for the scene. Actors Erin Cahill, Martin Kove, Jesse Kove, Tymberlee Hill, and Susan Gallagher all appearances.

So what was it like being behind the scenes? For starters, filming in Florida is H-O-T and sweaty. Really though...everyone was dripping in perspiration. The set was simple and set up with individual market/vendor booths with local workers. A handful of extras were cast to walk around the set and interact with the vendors as if they were shopping at a local market.

The cool thing was all the cameras and setups. There were so many moving parts and helping hands to make the shot happen quickly and effectively. I say quick, but it was actually several hours of shooting.

Check out a little BTS tease of the set here:

Filming will continue for the next two weeks in Dunedin. Twenty-one featured cast members are involved, in additional to all the local participants. Any people from the Pinellas County area who are interested in being extras or volunteers have the opportunity to be considered through Casting Director Karlie Loland of the KLR Creative Group.

Those interested are asked to send an email to info@diversethread.com with an up-to-date picture and phone number with "A TASTE OF LOVE" being the subject.

Filming will conclude July 30. It will be released nationally in early 2022.