Beyond The Headline

Mardi Gras will look different this year because of COVID-19

While there won't be any celebrations filling the streets, you can still celebrate with some traditional foods at home.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2018, file photo, float riders toss beads and trinkets during the Krewe of Thoth Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. There won’t be any parades on Mardi Gras or during the weeks leading up to it because they just can't fit within restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a city spokesman said Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The 250-person cap on outdoor crowds is “a hard number. You can’t have traditional parades with that small a group,” city spokesman Beau Tidwell said. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

TAMPA, Fla — The Tuesday before Ash Wednesday can go by a lot of names: Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday and Shrove Tuesday to name a few. 

It's a day all about food and fun before Lent starts.

Like most things during the pandemic, Mardi Gras celebrations are going to look a little different this year. 

The parades in New Orleans might be canceled, but that doesn't mean you can't still celebrate at home. From the famous king cakes to po-boys and crawfish bowls, there are lots of foods you can have to honor traditions. 

Mardi Gras in normal years is celebrated with parades down the streets of New Orleans. There are different Krewes that participate in the parade and they each have their own specialized throws. 

Let's not forget about the impressive cleanup time. 

In the past, as soon as it's midnight on Ash Wednesday, police on horse clear out Bourbon Street and cleaning crews come in. 

