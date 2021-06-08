FDOT to study more safety upgrades to Gandy Boulevard

More safety changes could be coming for Tampa Bay area commuters.

TAMPA, Fla — More safety changes could be coming to one of our most traveled bridges.

Transportation leaders are proposing several upgrades to the Gandy Bridge, including widening the bridge and making it more pedestrian-friendly.

You may remember crews just finished a nearly three-year project, working on the Gandy Extension of the Selmon Expressway. Now, FDOT leaders plan to study how they can improve this area even more.

On =Wednesday, they will host another public meeting to talk about a plan to study the area from 4th Street in Pinellas, County to Westshore Boulevard in Hillsborough County.

The new proposals include widening part of the westbound lanes of the Gandy Bridge with possible additions of a bike and pedestrian trail, sidewalks and facilities.

This is all in an effort to ease congestion and protect drivers from deadly crashes. FDOT reports more than 35,000 people travel the bridge daily.

Work wouldn’t begin until 2025. A public meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday. You can find more information here.