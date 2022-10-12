How LED light therapy can help fight acne and signs of aging

"Consecutive use of these treatments can over time have cumulative effects where you will see benefits."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There may just be light at the end of the tunnel of fine lines and blemishes.

Dermatologist Dr. Priya Nayyar of Dermaclinique says LED light therapy masks do work, for all skin types.

"Over the counter, it's not going to be as beneficial as something you're going to get in an office with medical grade equipment but consecutive use of these treatments can over time have cumulative effects, where you will see benefits down the road."

The masks work using different wavelengths within the visible light spectrum.

Dr. Nayyar explains, “each wavelength has different characteristics including its color and its depth of penetration.”

Most LED masks include red and blue light therapy options. Dr. Nayyar says the red light can reach the deeper layers of the skin and promotes wound healing and collagen synthesis.

“So people will use red light therapy to help with smoothening of the skin, decreasing pore size, reduction of fine lines and wrinkles." She explains the red light is mainly used for its anti-aging properties.

Blue light therapy penetrates the sebaceous glands and can reduce oil production and inflammation. “Very beneficial for acne-prone skin and also rosacea and psoriasis,” Dr. Nayyar says.

Prices range from under $50 to more than $500 dollars for the masks online.