Trying to keep mosquitoes away? Here's how.

What really works to keep mosquitoes at bay, and what you may be doing wrong.

TAMPA, Fla. — You may be spending the last few weeks before school outside with your family, and since it's Florida, so are mosquitoes.

That has us looking at what really works to repel those pests and what are mosquito repellant myths!

If you've filled your outdoor space with lemon-scented geranium or citronella plants, sorry but that's number one on our myth list. According to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, it's the oil inside the leaves that can help repel mosquitoes. So, just planting them does nothing. You would have to smash the leaves and rub it into your skin to get any protection. How about citronella candles and torches? They can help when you're outdoors, and there is no wind. They still don't work as well as repellents applied to the body or clothing. Ultrasonic devices are third on our list. The products are marketed as environmentally friendly. The Mosquito Control Association says at least 10 studies in the past 15 years have unanimously shown ultrasonic devices don't work at all.

Your best options to get mosquito protection, include using bug spray with DEET. Wear long-sleeve shirts and pants outdoors during peak mosquito time.

Bug experts do say a fan can help since mosquitoes are weak flyers in a strong breeze. Fans may also disperse your delicious human smell, so the bugs can't find you.

Finally, keep the pests from calling your yard home by getting rid of standing water, and cutting your grass. Mosquitoes love water and shade.