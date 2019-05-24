TAMPA, Fla. — We’re happy to announce Monroe Institute of Technology in Hillsborough County as our 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

If the name of the school doesn’t spill the secret, you find technology woven throughout the campus and curriculum. It’s the only middle school in Hillsborough County to offer high school credit courses in Modeling and Simulation.

You’ll find STEAM activities in class lessons in subjects like language arts, not just math and science. Most of the classrooms offer 1:1 devices with a goal set on 100 percent in the future.

Even the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports is based in technology.

Rather than rewarding students with paper currency for showing good character, they earn virtual points they can track on an app. Those points can then be spent in the school store, to participate in activities outside or to spend time in the game room. Rumor is, the favorite is to spend extra time outside.

With everything this school has to offer, it’s easy to see why it’s the 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida.

If you have a recommendation for 10News School of the Week powered by Duke Energy Florida, email us the name of the school and tell us why they should be featured to 10schools@wtsp.com. We’re looking for elementary, middle and high schools.

Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to see more about the school throughout the week. If 10News is out at your school, make sure to show your spirit by snapping pictures and tag them with #SendTo10. That way we can find your photos and post them here!