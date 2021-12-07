Truck driver shortage isn't new and hurts small businesses most

A CEO and president of a truck driving school says the shortage of professional drivers has been been an ongoing issue only exacerbated by the pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla. — We've been hearing a lot about things in short supply due to the pandemic: toilet paper, cleaning supplies, maybe your patience...or even cream cheese.

It takes professional drivers to get your goods from manufacturers to store shelves and they're in short supply too. Turns out, they've been in short supply for years.

President and owner of FleetForce Truck Driving School in Winter Haven, Tra Williams, says the truck driver shortage isn't new for the industry, "Really the shortage was built into all of our transport and logistics systems. COVID just exacerbated that because of increased demand for goods being delivered residentially because of shutdowns and whatnot and it really opened up the fact that we've got a pent up demand for truck drivers."

He says a big reason for the shortage is the fact that not as many young drivers are starting their careers as older drivers retire. "Fact of the matter is, 1,200 over the road drivers retire in America every week. That means we need to be replacing or backfilling with entry-level drivers," explained Williams.

That's actually good news for drivers already on the road and for young people looking to start.

Current drivers may have more leverage to negotiate better pay or schedules and new drivers can start making good money because of the demand.

"The average commercial or professional driver makes $80,000 a year," said Williams.

He says the training time can take as little as four to six weeks, with many drivers securing jobs they can start as soon as their training is wrapped up.

The lack of truck drivers does cause a bit of a slow down in getting goods from point A to point B, but Williams says big box stores will always get their goods because they have more money and resources to ensure their shelves get stocked.

He worries more about the shipping impact on smaller businesses.