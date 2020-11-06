'Live PD' canceled amid protests, questions over footage of Javier Ambler in police custody

Ambler was pulled over and died in Texas deputies' custody. "Live PD" reportedly had footage but it was "no longer retained."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Media outlets report A&E has canceled its hit reality TV show, "Live PD," following the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis police custody.

The decision, according to outlets Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, comes as protests against police brutality and racial injustice continue nationwide.

A&E's announcement also happens after it was revealed a "Live PD" camera crew had footage of Javier Ambler, a black man dying while in the custody of Williamson County, Texas, deputies, but the video was "no longer retained."

"This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD," A&E said in a statement, according to Variety. "Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them.

"And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments."

Ambler died in March 2019 while in the custody of Williamson County sheriff's deputies. KVUE-TV reports bodycam footage from an Austin police officer is the only video that has been released so far of Ambler's deadly arrest.

A&E removed new episodes of "Live PD" from its schedule earlier this week, while "Cops" was canceled entirely.

