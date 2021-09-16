Favorite ways to use pumpkin spice as the season approaches

It’s that season again—-you know the one!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s that season again—-you know the one! Pumpkin Spice Season is upon us and here are some of our favorite ways to use it.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Ingredients

3 tablespoons canned pumpkin



2 tablespoons caramel or hazelnut syrup (Or maple syrup)



1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (homemade or store bought)



1/4 teaspoon ground ginger



1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg



1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon



1/2 cup half and half



1/2 cup milk



3 ounces espresso or 1/2 cup strong pumpkin spice or regular coffee



Optional: splash of pumpkin spice coffee creamer, sweetened whipped cream



Instructions

In a small saucepan, stir pumpkin puree into the half and half and milk. Add the flavored syrup of your choice and the spices. Heat gently until quite warm, stirring frequently. Pour the mixture into a blender (or use an immersion blender) and pulse with the espresso until frothy. Alternatively, put in a lidded mason jar and shake vigorously.

Pour into serving cup and top with a splash of pumpkin spice coffee creamer and/or whipped cream. Garnish with additional pumpkin pie spice or turbinado sugar.

