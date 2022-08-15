Queena's story to be featured in Lifetime show 14 years after library attack

On April 24, 2008, Queena was attacked by a man outside of Bloomingdale Regional Public Library in Brandon, leaving her with a traumatic brain injury.

BRANDON, Fla. — Queena Phu has been an inspiration to the Tampa Bay community since surviving a 2008 attack outside a Brandon library that changed her life forever.

Now, the world will get to hear her story in a Lifetime true crime series.

Queena will be featured on the show #TextMeWhenYouGetHome at 9 p.m. on Monday. According to the network, each episode of the show "follows the case of an innocent woman who has been abducted, harmed or even killed while she was out by herself."

The show features interviews with loved ones, recreations and actual phone and digital records that drive the story.

Prior to her injury, Queena was an honor student and known by her friends as a funny, dorky friend who loved all things pink, her website reads. She played sports, was involved in student government and was set to graduate at the top of her class.

According to her website, Queena was accepted into the University of Florida on an academic scholarship but was never able to attend after the attack,

Now, she lives at home with her mom, who takes care of her full-time.

"Although she lost many functions and is wheelchair bound, she is still optimistic and delights in making people laugh and smile. Her body might be still but her mind is very much alive," the site reads.