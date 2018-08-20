SARASOTA, Fla. -- Either a couple of people wanted to see Kevin Spacey's new movie, "Billionaire Boys Club," or they bought the wrong ticket.

Regardless, the film featuring the scorned actor bombed during opening night at the box office, raking in an abysmally low $126 on opening night. Maybe one or two people saw the film in Sarasota, where it brought in $19, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It was the second top-grossing location in the country after $45 was earned in Middletown, Conn.

The indie film stars Ansel Elgort and Taron Egerton, with Spacey having a leading role in the movie based on the actual club of the same name that garnered headlines in the 1980s in Southern California, per The Reporter.

Last fall, the once famed actor was accused of sexual assault by numerous men and condemnation was swift: Spacey was fired from "House of Cards," and Ridley Scott quickly re-filmed a role in "All the Money in the World" with Christopher Plummer to replace him.

Spacey apologized but angered many when he seemed to suggest his behavior was due to being gay, which he acknowledged for the first time.

"We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behavior — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost two-and-a-half years ago and from someone who has a small, supporting role in Billionaire Boys Club — does not tarnish the release of the film," distributor Vertical Entertainment is quoted as saying in The Reporter.

"In the end, we hope audiences make up their own minds as to the reprehensible allegations of one person’s past, but not at the expense of the entire cast and crew present on this film," Vertical Entertainment wrote.

