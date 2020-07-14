Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle made history after completing her final flight training at Naval Air Station Kingsville, TX.

The U.S. Navy has now welcomed its first Black female tactical jet pilot in its 110-year history of aviation.



Swegle graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017 and is assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron (VT) 21.

On the same day of Swegle's achievement, a female soldier graduated from the Army's elite Special Forces course, becoming the first woman to join a Green Beret team, according to USA Today.

Swegle will receive her wings of gold during a ceremony on July 31.

Contactless drink dispenser

Coca-Cola is introducing new technology that will allow consumers to choose and pour drinks from their phones.

The beverage company is launching the contactless freestyle dispenser. You'd choose you drink combination from your phone, then hold your camera up to the display which will scan a QR code and it would pour your drink without you touching the dispenser.

This comes as many companies look for contactless technology to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

New clues to treating virus

For months, many scientists thought bats were the source of this coronavirus outbreak. But now, bats could offer clues to treating the virus.

Bats seem to be relatively immune to the effects of COVID-19 and they live much longer than other animals their size.