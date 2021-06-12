Tommy Fury withdraws, Jake Paul will face Tyron Woodley for rematch in Tampa

It will be Dec. 18 at AMALIE Arena.

TAMPA, Fla. — Boxer and reality TV star Tommy Fury has withdrawn from the upcoming fight with Jake Paul in Tampa.

The 22-year-old had a medical issue that impacted his training, according to a media relations official representing Showtime, where the main event had been set to air.

As a replacement, Paul will now face MMA world champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley. For the duo, it will be a rematch of their August clash, which saw Paul emerge victorious.

The rematch will be called "Leave No Doubt" and air on Showtime PPV. It'll be broadcast live at 9 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 18 from AMALIE Arena. The professional cruiserweight bout is scheduled for eight rounds. The contract weight is 192.

“When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy was pulling out, I told them I’m ready to fight anyone on December 18,” Paul wrote in a statement.

Paul, for his part, is 4-0 as a professional boxer and boasts three knockouts.

“Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis. I don’t give a damn who it is. So, as I predicted Tommy Fumbles and Tyron is there to pick it up, stepping in, and contractually he is getting an extra $500,000 if he knocks me out. First time I outboxed him. This time I’m gonna punish him and leave no doubt," Paul added.

The Showtime PPV event will include three other pro boxing matches.

The co-main event will see seven-division world champion and current unified featherweight champ Amanda Serrano take on 135-pound titleholder Miriam Gutiérrez. In both their professional boxing debuts, legendary NFL No. 3 all-time leading rusher Frank Gore will battle three-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Deron Williams. The live broadcast will begin with undefeated IBF and WBO top-3 ranked junior welterweight contender Liam Paro against unbeaten top-10 ranked 140-pound prospect Yomar Alamo.