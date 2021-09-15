Touring the Tampa Bay area's spookiest spots

Looking for something spooky to help you get ready for Halloween?

TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re not a fan of haunted houses and people jumping out at you, try a haunted tour. Here are a few around our Tampa Bay area:

Tours available year-round.

Admission: $20

The ghost tour is based on the book, "Ghost Stories of St. Petersburg, FL." Discover cursed happenings at the Vinoy, Al Capone's love nest, Dead Man's Key, haunted forts, and "deserted" islands!

Happening now through October 31.

Admission: Children $10; Adults $25

Duration: 2 hours

Discover the ghostly legends of one of the most haunted towns in the U.S.

Along with the cigar workers who came from Cuba and Europe to make a new life, “Cigar City” hosted more than its share of villains, conspirators, buccaneers, bandits and gangsters.

Tours October 16-31.

Admission: $15

Tampa Theatre is known as one of the most haunted buildings in town. Learn the theatre’s secrets and stories with a “balcony to backstage” tour.

October 22, 23, 29 and 30

Admission: $20 Museum Members, $30 non-members

Duration: Tickets for hour-long blocks.

The Henry B. Plant Museum, which was the former Tampa Bay Hotel, has been a silent witness to countless guests over the last 129 years. Who knows how many crossed the threshold with malice in their hearts?

Weekends in October.

Tickets are NOT on sale yet but mark your calendars.

Tampa's only "authentic" nautical haunted attraction. Traverse multiple decks of this historic WWII cargo ship armed only with nerves of steel and a will to survive.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (weekly).

Admission: $18.95 and booked in advance.

Duration: 1.25 Hours